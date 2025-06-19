Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,615 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,368,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,296,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1607 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

