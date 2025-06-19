Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 260 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

