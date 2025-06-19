Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 46 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $56,647,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.6%

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $446.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $535.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

