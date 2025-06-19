Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 522 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,948,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

