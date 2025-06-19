Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 607 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

