Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 690 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 12.9%

BATS EFG opened at $108.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

