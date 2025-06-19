Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $325,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.