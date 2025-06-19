Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,050 shares of company stock worth $11,422,077. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

Woodward Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ WWD opened at $238.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.61. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.79.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

