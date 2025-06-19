Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $470.64 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.90.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.