MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 674,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after acquiring an additional 271,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,689,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $164.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

