Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 17th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Spotify Technology are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves music creation, distribution, or monetization—such as record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and music-publishing firms. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to revenue streams from streaming subscriptions, live events, licensing fees, and merchandising. Like other sector-specific holdings, music stocks carry risks tied to changing consumer tastes, technological shifts, and industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,261,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,497,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.66.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,172,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,343,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 5,766,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,903,839. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $275.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $118.01. 5,349,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.77. The company had a trading volume of 702,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.20 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $728.54.

