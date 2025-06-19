NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 880,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetApp by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after acquiring an additional 729,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $64,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,366,108 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

