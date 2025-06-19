Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

Nucor Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE NUE opened at $126.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

