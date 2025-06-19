Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz Sells 29,326 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.32, for a total transaction of C$2,472,768.32.

TSE:NTR opened at C$85.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 137.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

