NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Impact Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,540,845 shares of company stock valued at $357,983,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.48 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

