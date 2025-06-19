Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,916,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $114,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,856,000 after acquiring an additional 573,586 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after acquiring an additional 512,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

