ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

