OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $2,449,791.63 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 190,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $2,449,791.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,418.28. This trade represents a 48.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Up 5.3%

OppFi stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. OppFi had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 48.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 191.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPFI. Stephens began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.