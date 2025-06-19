OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $2,449,791.63 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 190,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $2,449,791.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,418.28. This trade represents a 48.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OppFi Stock Up 5.3%
OppFi stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. OppFi had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 48.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 191.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPFI. Stephens began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
