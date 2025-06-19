Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.92 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.62). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.58), with a volume of 359,523 shares.

Pacific Assets Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £414.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.69.

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The investment trust reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Assets had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 70.84%.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

