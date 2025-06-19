Penny Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

BigBear.ai, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Processa Pharmaceuticals, TeraWulf, JetBlue Airways, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Plug Power are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share—and are often bought and sold on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they tend to have low trading volumes and less regulatory scrutiny, penny stocks carry high volatility and risk, making them popular with speculative investors but also vulnerable to price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 163,507,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,055,763. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.29.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

ACXP traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,243,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,328. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,419,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.39. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 35,582,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,469,535. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

JBLU traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 21,240,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,213,758. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 17,483,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,096,454. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 72,637,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,631,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.17. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

