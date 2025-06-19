Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Major Shareholder Acquires $99,999,992.40 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 7,575,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,992.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,347,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,984,346.80. The trade was a 30.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

PPTA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $960.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 0.02.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPTA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

