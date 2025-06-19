Phebe N. Novakovic Sells 178,821 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

GD opened at $278.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

