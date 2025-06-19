Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $760.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

