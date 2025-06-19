Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 54,828,736 shares traded.
Premier Biomedical Stock Performance
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
