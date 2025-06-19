Promising 5G Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless technology and related infrastructure. They include network equipment makers, semiconductor vendors, telecom operators and device manufacturers whose products and services enable the rollout of 5G networks. Investors often target these stocks to tap into the growth potential of faster connectivity, expanded IoT applications and low-latency services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 19,700,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,630,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,109,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,548. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

