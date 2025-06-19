Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Deere & Company, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign, Corteva, Apollo Global Management, Chubb, Vodafone Group Public, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of agricultural goods and services—from crop and livestock producers to suppliers of seeds, fertilizers, farm machinery and ag-tech solutions. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the global food and agribusiness value chain, whose performance is influenced by factors like weather conditions, commodity prices and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.92. 379,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,329. The company has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.95.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

CNH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,907,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,673. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.52. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

CTVA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.12. 2,121,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.86. 1,076,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.10. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.13. 429,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.64. Chubb has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,610,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $249.82. 458,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60.

