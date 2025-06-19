Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – June 16th

MARA, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is a colloquial term for publicly traded companies whose core business or balance‐sheet strategy is tied to bitcoin—whether through mining operations, cryptocurrency exchanges or large on-chain holdings. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price swings via traditional stock markets instead of holding the digital asset itself. Performance, however, can also hinge on company-specific factors such as operational efficiency, regulatory shifts and management decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. 19,608,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,055,624. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. MARA has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 17,573,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,373,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 14,226,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,869,492. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Recommended Stories