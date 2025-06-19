Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Celsius, Diageo, Cenovus Energy, CSX, and Canadian Natural Resources are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies headquartered in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. By purchasing these shares, investors gain a proportional claim on a company’s assets and earnings. Their performance is driven by factors like Canada’s economic health, commodity prices and movements in the Canadian dollar. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,549. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.39. 1,254,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,712. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.65. 6,514,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,959. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

