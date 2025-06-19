Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Ford Motor, Bank of America, United States Steel, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, Capital One Financial, and Morgan Stanley are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or investing in property such as residential, commercial or industrial real estate. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical property. Performance of real estate stocks often reflects trends in property values, rental income and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 62,721,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,962,906. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,588,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,661,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 11,055,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,244. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded down $64.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,390.64. 187,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,353.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,078.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,518. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

