Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company's stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP's holdings in Revvity were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVTY opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Revvity's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVTY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

