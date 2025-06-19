Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 20,349 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,731,903. This trade represents a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,834,957 shares in the company, valued at $233,806,360.85. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,807,441 shares of company stock worth $47,590,841 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.2%

GTX stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.