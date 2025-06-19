Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Price Performance
Primerica stock opened at $259.87 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.98 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.66.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.
Primerica Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
