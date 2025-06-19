Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,803,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nordson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 761,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.