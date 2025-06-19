Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,846 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Biglari were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biglari by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 17,220.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of BH opened at $274.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $278.36. The firm has a market cap of $626.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average is $233.46.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 16.21%.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

