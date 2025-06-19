Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 489 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBW. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $694.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,923. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,802.32. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,456. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.