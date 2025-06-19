Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Service Corporation International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

