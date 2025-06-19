Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Investar were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Investar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Investar by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 3,194.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Investar by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Investar Holding Corporation has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Investar

About Investar

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.