Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $833,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,402.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,563.21 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,370.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,082.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

