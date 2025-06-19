Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $724,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 61.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNL opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

