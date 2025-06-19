Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,448 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $60.32 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

