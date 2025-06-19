Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,079.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $724.75 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,252.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,283.85.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

