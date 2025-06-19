Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 484 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $4,632,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,731,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,964,141.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,472 shares of company stock valued at $203,509,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

