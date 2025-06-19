Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 768 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average is $175.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

