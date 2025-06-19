Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 178 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

