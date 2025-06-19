Robotics Stocks To Consider – June 17th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, TechnipFMC, and EPAM Systems are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or service robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of industries like industrial automation, healthcare robotics, and service robots. Their performance often correlates with advances in artificial intelligence, manufacturing trends, and global demand for automation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,194,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,321,284. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,251. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 273,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.06. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Read More