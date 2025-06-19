Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $3,768,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

