Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2025

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of PNOV opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

