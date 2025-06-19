Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,608,000 after buying an additional 871,405 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $156.97 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

