Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.73. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

