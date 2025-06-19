Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $592,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in General Motors by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in General Motors by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $108,366,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

